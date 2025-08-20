x
It would be a Long Wait for Dilli and Rolex

Published on August 20, 2025 by sankar

It would be a Long Wait for Dilli and Rolex

Karthi has delivered a resounding hit with Khaidi and the film made Lokesh Kanagaraj a star director. He soon went on to direct big-budget attempts like Master, Vikram, Leo and Coolie. All these films are successful ones and Lokesh Kanagaraj is in huge demand. After Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj said that he would direct Khaidi 2 with Karthi which has been pending from years. Lokesh Kanagaraj is also done with the script but his plans changed. He is all set to direct Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in a multi-starrer and an announcement will be made soon.

Karthi fans have been eagerly waiting for Khaidi 2 and they are all excited about the project. There are also speculations that Suriya who surprised as Rolex in Vikram will have an interesting role in Khaidi 2. Suriya and Karthi fans are thrilled with the news but the wait for Khaidi 2 continues. As per the recent developments, the shoot of Khaidi 2 will not start before the end of 2026. So, the fans of Dilli and Rolex will have to wait for two more years to witness them on screen.

