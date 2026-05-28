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Home > Movie News

Itllu Arjuna Hai Re: Aniesh ease in dance enhances vibe

Published on May 28, 2026 by swathy

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Itllu Arjuna Hai Re: Aniesh ease in dance enhances vibe

Aniesh's Itllu Arjuna movie

New Boy in the Town, Aniesh, took on a challenging role of a mute person in his debut film, Itllu Arjuna. The announcement teaser itself shocked audiences and created immediate curiosity on the film. Anaswara Rajan is playing the leading lady role and her chemistry with Aniesh is fantabulous.

The first single Hai Re confirms it further. Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander lent his vocals for the first time for a S Thaman composition, and the song is worth every penny. Thaman came up with very fresh melody and Anirudh’s voice immediately hits the right chord, making it an instant chartbuster.

On screen, innocence of Aniesh, his screen presence, flawless expressions, subtle change in movements and his ease in dance moves enhance the feel of the first love the song projects. Being a debutant, the young actor surprises yet again with his confidence on screen and restraint to not over act.

Venky Kudumula is producing the film and Mahesh Uppala is crafting a very believable, relatable love story with a new theme. The song impresses every listener and re-introduces the first love feel. With such an impressive debut, Itllu Arjuna is aiming to hit bullseye in theatres, later this year.

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