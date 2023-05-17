It’s a Destination wedding for Sharwanand

Young actor Sharwanand got engaged to Rakshitha Reddy but the wedding date is yet to be finalised. There are speculations about the wedding and the actor’s team trashed the rumours. The official word is now out and Sharwanand, Rakshitha will have a grand destination wedding on June 2nd and 3rd.

The wedding will take place in Leela Palace in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. The wedding will have limited guests in attendance apart from his family members. Sharwanand recently completed a long schedule of his upcoming film in London. Sriram Aditya is the director and People Media Works are the producers. Sharwanand lost enough weight for the role before he commenced the shoot of the film.