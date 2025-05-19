x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

It’s a Grand Launch for Suriya’s Telugu Film

Published on May 19, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
It’s a Grand Launch for Suriya’s Telugu Film
image
CM Chandrababu Focuses on Development While Arrests Continue
image
Theatres Closure: Who will clear this Mess?
image
TDP Gears Up for Historic Mahanadu Convention in Kadapa
image
Exclusive: Remake rights sold to use a Single Episode

It’s a Grand Launch for Suriya’s Telugu Film

Top Tamil actor Suriya has been in plans to sign a straight Telugu film for years. The film is finally happening and he will work with talented director Venky Atluri in his next film. This happens to be the 46th film of Suriya and the movie has been launched in a grand manner in Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad today. The regular shoot will start in June. Malayalam beauty Mamitha Baiju is the leading lady in this untitled film.

GV Prakash Kumar will score the music and Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers. The film is aimed for summer 2026 release and this untitled film is made on a budget of Rs 120 crores. Suriya is reportedly charging Rs 50 crores as remuneration for the project. More details will be announced officially soon.

Previous CM Chandrababu Focuses on Development While Arrests Continue
else

TRENDING

image
It’s a Grand Launch for Suriya’s Telugu Film
image
Theatres Closure: Who will clear this Mess?
image
Exclusive: Remake rights sold to use a Single Episode

Latest

image
It’s a Grand Launch for Suriya’s Telugu Film
image
CM Chandrababu Focuses on Development While Arrests Continue
image
Theatres Closure: Who will clear this Mess?
image
TDP Gears Up for Historic Mahanadu Convention in Kadapa
image
Exclusive: Remake rights sold to use a Single Episode

Most Read

image
CM Chandrababu Focuses on Development While Arrests Continue
image
TDP Gears Up for Historic Mahanadu Convention in Kadapa
image
Fake Passport to Liquor Scam: Actress Monica Bedi Case Official Arrested Again

Related Articles

Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event Thug Life Movie Team Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet