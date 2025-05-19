It’s a Grand Launch for Suriya’s Telugu Film

Top Tamil actor Suriya has been in plans to sign a straight Telugu film for years. The film is finally happening and he will work with talented director Venky Atluri in his next film. This happens to be the 46th film of Suriya and the movie has been launched in a grand manner in Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad today. The regular shoot will start in June. Malayalam beauty Mamitha Baiju is the leading lady in this untitled film.

GV Prakash Kumar will score the music and Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers. The film is aimed for summer 2026 release and this untitled film is made on a budget of Rs 120 crores. Suriya is reportedly charging Rs 50 crores as remuneration for the project. More details will be announced officially soon.