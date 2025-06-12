x
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
It’s a long delay for Nani’s The Paradise

Published on June 12, 2025 by swathy

It’s a long delay for Nani’s The Paradise

Natural Star Nani has signed The Paradise sometime ago and the shoot of the film is getting pushed. It may be a surprise but the delay in the shoot of The Paradise forced Nani to take up HIT 3 which was not in his lineup. Nani had plans to commence the shoot of The Paradise from May but the film got delayed. The shoot of the film is said to be pushed to August now. This is because of multiple reasons. The delay in the set work is one of the reasons.

Nani is also rehearsing for his role and he is being trained well by experts. The training too got delayed by weeks. Sudhakar Cherukuri, the film’s producer has been pooling the finances for the film and he is in plans to complete the shoot in quick schedules. Saregama joined the film as co-producer. Nani is also transforming for his role and this too is taking a longer time than he predicted. The release of The Paradise too is pushed from March 2026 to May 2026 for now. Nani had plans to complete the entire filming of The Paradise by the end of the year but it is now pushed till May.

