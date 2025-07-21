x
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
View all stories
It's a wrap for Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1

Published on July 21, 2025 by swathy

Kantara has been a sensation in Indian cinema. The film is a resounding hit in all the languages and all eyes are now focused on the next installment of the film titled ‘Kantara Chapter 1’. Rishab Shetty played the lead role and directed Kantara Chapter 1 and the film’s shooting formalities have been wrapped up. The makers of the film, Hombale Films have announced the news today and a making video of Kantara Chapter 1 has been released. Rishab Shetty shared the journey and the video glimpse showcases the visuals from the sets.

“Wrap Up… The Journey Begins. Presenting #WorldOfKantara: A Glimpse into the making. #KantaraChapter1has been a divine journey, deeply rooted in our culture, brought to life with unwavering dedication, relentless hard work, and incredible team spirit. Can’t wait to see you all in theatres on October 2nd, as this legendary tale unfolds on big screens worldwide” posted Rishab on his official social media page. The film is the prequel for Kantara and it is announced for October 2nd release across the globe. Ajaneesh Loknath is the music composer of Kantara Chapter 1.

