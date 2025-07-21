It’s a wrap for Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara has been a sensation in Indian cinema. The film is a resounding hit in all the languages and all eyes are now focused on the next installment of the film titled ‘Kantara Chapter 1’. Rishab Shetty played the lead role and directed Kantara Chapter 1 and the film’s shooting formalities have been wrapped up. The makers of the film, Hombale Films have announced the news today and a making video of Kantara Chapter 1 has been released. Rishab Shetty shared the journey and the video glimpse showcases the visuals from the sets.

“Wrap Up… The Journey Begins. Presenting #WorldOfKantara: A Glimpse into the making. #KantaraChapter1has been a divine journey, deeply rooted in our culture, brought to life with unwavering dedication, relentless hard work, and incredible team spirit. Can’t wait to see you all in theatres on October 2nd, as this legendary tale unfolds on big screens worldwide” posted Rishab on his official social media page. The film is the prequel for Kantara and it is announced for October 2nd release across the globe. Ajaneesh Loknath is the music composer of Kantara Chapter 1.