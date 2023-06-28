It’s a wrap for slick action thriller Gandheevadhari Arjuna

Mega Prince Varun Tej will be back on screen in an action avatar with his upcoming film Gandeevadhari Arjuna directed by Praveen Sattaru of Garudavega fame. Sakshi Vaidhya is playing female lead in the film. Recently makers announced that Gandeevadhari Arjuna will begin his mission in theatres on August 25th.

The latest update is that the makers completed the shoot. Post-production is underway and the makers are likely to unveil further details soon. Team is on the mission to bring this out and out action entertainer as soon as possible.

Announcing the same, makers wrote “Execution DONE. Making every SHOT count for AUGUST 25th🔥. Team #GandeevadhariArjuna wraps up the shoot & all geared up for the blazing action in cinemas.”

Makers announced the shoot wrap with a poster featuring Varun Tej in a stylish look all ready for the action while holding a gun. Action sequences are poised to be a highlight of this movie that has been filmed in multiple international locations.

This is the costliest film in Varun Tej’s career and he will appear in the film in a never-before-seen avatar. Bapineedu and BVSN Prasad will be financing the movie under their banner SVCC. Mukesh will handle the camera work for the movie, while Mickey J Meyer will provide the background score and songs. Avinash Kolla will overlook the Art department of the movie.