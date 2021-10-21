It’s a wrap for Varun Tej’s Ghani

The shoot of Ghani is over except just one song, which is to be canned soon. The makers are happy with the response evoked by the recently released glimpse and are gearing up to release the movie in a grand manner on December 3.

The video titled ‘first punch ‘fully justified the title as it was packed with a powerful punch by protagonist Varun Tej. Ghani is a sports drama film written and directed by Kiran Korrapati and jointly produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby under the banners of Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company.

Varun Tej, who has undergone a complete physical transformation for the movie, and Saiee Manjrekar will be in the lead roles alongside a supporting cast including Upendra, Suniel Shetty, Jagapathi Babu, and Naveen Chandra.