It’s going to be a working birthday for Samantha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating her 36th birthday on April 28th. She is currently in London, shooting for Citadel. Sources say that Samantha will not take a break and she will be busy with work on her birthday. Samantha was shooting for Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi in Kashmir last year. The actress is not interested to take a break this year also.

Ever Since her break up with Naga Chaitanya, the actress was celebrating her birthday on film sets. She is not interested to take a break or to go on a vacation. It’s going to be her second working birthday. While before, she used to go on vacation for every small occasion of hers.

