x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots
Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots
Shraddha Srinath Pretty look
Shraddha Srinath Pretty look
Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves
Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Upasana Konidela At Harvard
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Latest Photoshoot
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Thandel Team At CCL Match
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Vishwak Sen Interview Photos
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie Reviews

Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Movie Review

Published on February 21, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Hathras Stampede: Bhole Baba Gets Clean Chit
image
Land Grabbing Scandal in Tirupati
image
Kissik Master For Virat Karrna’s Nagabandham
image
Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Movie Review
image
Shankar gets a Big Blow from Enforcement Directorate

Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Movie Review

Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama movie review

jabilamma neeku antha kopama movie review

Telugu360 Rating 2.75/5

Indian cinema has been witnessing some of the biggest pan-Indian attempts and the audience are not getting a chance to witness romantic dramas, youthful entertainers. A film that is narrated for youth about love, pain and entertainment will always appeal to the catered audience though the plot looks predictable. Dhanush who is busy with a series of films has directed a youthful entertainer titled Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama. He even produced the film and Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama is releasing today. Here is the review of the film:

Story:

Prabhu (Pavish) is a Hotel Management student and he dreams of becoming a Chef. He falls in love with Neela (Anaika) on first sight and she also likes him. Neela comes from a big family while Prabhu comes from a middle class family. Neela’s father (Sarath Kumar) rejects her proposal but he agrees for Neela to do a journey with Prabhu for some time. Prabhu comes to know about a shocking news about Neela’s father and he gets detached from Neela soon. Neela soon gets ready to marry some one and Prabhu gets an invitation for her wedding. The rest of Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama is all about the real facts and what happens next.

Analysis:

During the trailer, Dhanush prepared the audience saying that it is a normal and regular story. Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama is a predictable story about love, parents rejection, breakup and others. But the screenplay does the magic all together. All the episodes are entertaining and fresh. The film starts with the story of Prabhu, his breakup and others. The breakup story is narrated from Prabhu’s point of view and it is a complete fun ride. The love story between Prabhu and Neela offers nothing new but the presentation is good and promising. All these scenes will impress youth and there is a parallel love story of their friends. Rajesh (Mathew Thomas) works as a running commentator for both these love stories and his role is thoroughly entertaining. Sarath Kumar’s role offers nothing new and it is quite routine.

The second half is completely packed with Wedding celebrations, Mehendi fun and Sangeet. The characterizations of all the roles of the girls are well written and they are matured. For a film like Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama, it is quite tough to deal the second half. But Dhanush handled it in style. Prabhu makes his presence at the wedding of Neela but he behaves with maturity. At the same time he is quite emotional and these scenes will impress the audience. The climax is packed with fun and happens on a lighter note. Dhanush also hints about the sequel of Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama.

Performances:

The story of Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama is written for Dhanush himself. But he decided to launch his son-in-law Pavish and the youngster did his part well. He never seemed like a debutant on screen. He also imitated Dhanush at times. In some of the scenes, Pavish sounded like a boy next door guy. Anaika looked cute and she did her part well. She has done well in the emotional episodes. Priya Warrier has a guest role in Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama. Priyanka Mohan will be seen in a song. Mathew Thomas who played the friend of hero entertained the audience. All the other actors have performed well in their roles. Dhanush got the right cast for the film.

Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama is a technically sound film. The cinematography work is apt and the songs are designed well. The sets are colorful and the production values are good enough. The songs are not catchy but they are well picturized. GV Prakash Kumar will be seen in a song in Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama. Dhanush shines with his direction once again. Taking a simple story, he made a magic with the right cast and crew. Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama would have been even more magical if Dhanush essayed the lead role. Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama is a watchable film and go watch it with your gang.

Telugu360 Rating 2.75/5

Next Kissik Master For Virat Karrna’s Nagabandham Previous Shankar gets a Big Blow from Enforcement Directorate
else

TRENDING

image
Kissik Master For Virat Karrna’s Nagabandham
image
Shankar gets a Big Blow from Enforcement Directorate
image
Dil Raju busy planning a Remake

Latest

image
Hathras Stampede: Bhole Baba Gets Clean Chit
image
Land Grabbing Scandal in Tirupati
image
Kissik Master For Virat Karrna’s Nagabandham
image
Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Movie Review
image
Shankar gets a Big Blow from Enforcement Directorate

Most Read

image
Hathras Stampede: Bhole Baba Gets Clean Chit
image
Land Grabbing Scandal in Tirupati
image
YSRCP Alleges Security Lapses for YS Jagan

Related Articles

Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots Shraddha Srinath Pretty look Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025 Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event Upasana Konidela At Harvard Mannara Chopra Latest Outfit Tejaswi Madivada Blooms In White Samantha Latest Photoshoot Thandel Team At CCL Match Ramya Ranganathan at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Rabiya Khatoon at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Anikha Surendran at Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Press Meet Maha Kumbh Mela and Sangam Vishwak Sen Interview Photos Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions