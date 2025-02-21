Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama Movie Review

jabilamma neeku antha kopama movie review

Telugu360 Rating 2.75/5

Indian cinema has been witnessing some of the biggest pan-Indian attempts and the audience are not getting a chance to witness romantic dramas, youthful entertainers. A film that is narrated for youth about love, pain and entertainment will always appeal to the catered audience though the plot looks predictable. Dhanush who is busy with a series of films has directed a youthful entertainer titled Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama. He even produced the film and Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama is releasing today. Here is the review of the film:

Story:

Prabhu (Pavish) is a Hotel Management student and he dreams of becoming a Chef. He falls in love with Neela (Anaika) on first sight and she also likes him. Neela comes from a big family while Prabhu comes from a middle class family. Neela’s father (Sarath Kumar) rejects her proposal but he agrees for Neela to do a journey with Prabhu for some time. Prabhu comes to know about a shocking news about Neela’s father and he gets detached from Neela soon. Neela soon gets ready to marry some one and Prabhu gets an invitation for her wedding. The rest of Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama is all about the real facts and what happens next.

Analysis:

During the trailer, Dhanush prepared the audience saying that it is a normal and regular story. Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama is a predictable story about love, parents rejection, breakup and others. But the screenplay does the magic all together. All the episodes are entertaining and fresh. The film starts with the story of Prabhu, his breakup and others. The breakup story is narrated from Prabhu’s point of view and it is a complete fun ride. The love story between Prabhu and Neela offers nothing new but the presentation is good and promising. All these scenes will impress youth and there is a parallel love story of their friends. Rajesh (Mathew Thomas) works as a running commentator for both these love stories and his role is thoroughly entertaining. Sarath Kumar’s role offers nothing new and it is quite routine.

The second half is completely packed with Wedding celebrations, Mehendi fun and Sangeet. The characterizations of all the roles of the girls are well written and they are matured. For a film like Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama, it is quite tough to deal the second half. But Dhanush handled it in style. Prabhu makes his presence at the wedding of Neela but he behaves with maturity. At the same time he is quite emotional and these scenes will impress the audience. The climax is packed with fun and happens on a lighter note. Dhanush also hints about the sequel of Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama.

Performances:

The story of Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama is written for Dhanush himself. But he decided to launch his son-in-law Pavish and the youngster did his part well. He never seemed like a debutant on screen. He also imitated Dhanush at times. In some of the scenes, Pavish sounded like a boy next door guy. Anaika looked cute and she did her part well. She has done well in the emotional episodes. Priya Warrier has a guest role in Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama. Priyanka Mohan will be seen in a song. Mathew Thomas who played the friend of hero entertained the audience. All the other actors have performed well in their roles. Dhanush got the right cast for the film.

Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama is a technically sound film. The cinematography work is apt and the songs are designed well. The sets are colorful and the production values are good enough. The songs are not catchy but they are well picturized. GV Prakash Kumar will be seen in a song in Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama. Dhanush shines with his direction once again. Taking a simple story, he made a magic with the right cast and crew. Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama would have been even more magical if Dhanush essayed the lead role. Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama is a watchable film and go watch it with your gang.

