x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Jaat and Good Bad Ugly: No Noise in Tollywood

Published on April 9, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
NTRNeel: Man of Masses NTR will join shoot from April 22nd
image
Jaat and Good Bad Ugly: No Noise in Tollywood
image
Record VFX Budget for AA22
image
Mark Shankar’s Health Update
image
CM Chandrababu Orders Faster Grievance Resolution

Jaat and Good Bad Ugly: No Noise in Tollywood

Tollywood’s top production house Mythri Movie Makers is venturing into Bollywood with Sunny Deol’s Jaat and into Kollywood with Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly. Both these films are made on record budgets and are the prestigious films of Mythri Movie Makers. The top production house is known for promoting their films on an aggressive note. But Jaat and Good Bad Ugly are releasing without any promotions and noise. Tollywood audience are not aware that these films are releasing tomorrow.

Jaat Telugu release is stalled in the last minute while Good Bad Ugly is releasing in Telugu. The Telugu trailer of Good Bad Ugly is released online without any promotion or announcement. Jaat and Good Bad Ugly are making no noise across the Telugu states because of the poor promotions. Though Mythri Movie Makers tried to promote these films, the lead actors are not much interested in promoting them. Hence, Mythri Movie Makers is calm and is waiting for the results. Both Jaat and Good Bad Ugly are expected to open on a below average note considering the advance sales. They have to fare well in their respective languages to recover the big investments involved.

Next NTRNeel: Man of Masses NTR will join shoot from April 22nd Previous Record VFX Budget for AA22
else

TRENDING

image
NTRNeel: Man of Masses NTR will join shoot from April 22nd
image
Jaat and Good Bad Ugly: No Noise in Tollywood
image
Record VFX Budget for AA22

Latest

image
NTRNeel: Man of Masses NTR will join shoot from April 22nd
image
Jaat and Good Bad Ugly: No Noise in Tollywood
image
Record VFX Budget for AA22
image
Mark Shankar’s Health Update
image
CM Chandrababu Orders Faster Grievance Resolution

Most Read

image
CM Chandrababu Orders Faster Grievance Resolution
image
AP Police Take Full Control of Nagarjuna Sagar Dam Security
image
Vizag CP Denies Dy CM Pawan Kalyan Convoy Disrupted JEE Students

Related Articles

Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025 Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet