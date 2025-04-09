Jaat and Good Bad Ugly: No Noise in Tollywood

Tollywood’s top production house Mythri Movie Makers is venturing into Bollywood with Sunny Deol’s Jaat and into Kollywood with Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly. Both these films are made on record budgets and are the prestigious films of Mythri Movie Makers. The top production house is known for promoting their films on an aggressive note. But Jaat and Good Bad Ugly are releasing without any promotions and noise. Tollywood audience are not aware that these films are releasing tomorrow.

Jaat Telugu release is stalled in the last minute while Good Bad Ugly is releasing in Telugu. The Telugu trailer of Good Bad Ugly is released online without any promotion or announcement. Jaat and Good Bad Ugly are making no noise across the Telugu states because of the poor promotions. Though Mythri Movie Makers tried to promote these films, the lead actors are not much interested in promoting them. Hence, Mythri Movie Makers is calm and is waiting for the results. Both Jaat and Good Bad Ugly are expected to open on a below average note considering the advance sales. They have to fare well in their respective languages to recover the big investments involved.