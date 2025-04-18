Jaat Team lands into Legal Trouble

Sunny Deol starrer Jaat released last Thursday and the film is doing decent business in Bollywood. A case has been registered against Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh for hurting the religious sentiments. An FIR has been registered by the Jalandhar police under Section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case was also registered against the film director Gopichand Malineni and producers Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory.

The complaint said that some of the scenes have hurt the religious sentiments of the Christians. Randeep Hooda stands under a crucifix inside a church in one of the episodes and this turned controversial. Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab and Jagapathi Babu played other important roles in this mass entertainer. The team recently announced Jaat 2 and the film rolls next year.