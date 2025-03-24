Jaat Trailer: Sunny Deol promises a South Masala Film

After the super success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is in demand and he signed a film directed by Tollywood director Gopichand Malineni. Two Tollywood forces Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory came on to the board to produce this mass entertainer titled Jaat. The trailer of the film is out and it is a regular commercial template with a powerful mass touch. Sunny Deol comes to rescue the people of a village which is ruled by Ranatunga played by Randeep Hooda. Sunny Deol has picked up a South Masala film to impress the North Indian audience.

Sunny Deol roars loud with his performance and his screen presence. But he struggled to do the action stunts with ease. He takes up on Ranatunga’s atrocities and the entire story revolves around the clash between Jaat and Ranatunga. Jaat is backed by a strong technical team. The cinematography work stands out while the background score is powerful. The makers have spent lavishly on Jaat. Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra Limaye and Regina Cassandra played other powerful roles in Jaat. The movie is slated for April 10th release and it is shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages.