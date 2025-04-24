Jacqueline Fernandez gets Tulip Garden In Bali as Gift

Srilankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez is rumored to have dated Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and he is arrested. Jacqueline Fernandez has been investigated and the actress admitted that she received expensive gifts from Sukesh. Despite staying in jail, Sukesh continued to admire Jacqueline Fernandez and he has been sending expensive gifts to the actress. Jacqueline’s mother Kim Fernandez passed away recently and the entire family is shattered with the loss.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has gifted a Tulip Garden in Bali to honour Kim’s memory. “I have acquired a large piece of the island where the farming was ongoing at Bali, now it’s a fully private garden named, owned Kim’s garden by Jacqueline Fernandez. I am gifting you this garden today as your Easter Gift, in remembrance of Mom” wrote Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline Fernandez is yet to respond.