Jagan Accuses Chandrababu Naidu of Turning Andhra Pradesh into a Hub for Spurious Liquor

Published on October 5, 2025 by nymisha

Jagan Accuses Chandrababu Naidu of Turning Andhra Pradesh into a Hub for Spurious Liquor

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of turning Andhra Pradesh into the number one state in the spurious liquor trade.

Referring to a shocking incident in Mulakalacheruvu, Annamayya district, where TDP leaders allegedly operated a fake liquor factory. Jagan said the episode exposed the deep-rooted liquor mafia thriving under Naidu’s leadership. “This is not just illegal trade; it is organised crime that endangers lives and loots the state exchequer,” Jagan wrote on X.

He alleged that Naidu dismantled the government liquor system and replaced it with a private network controlled by TDP leaders. “One out of every three liquor bottles sold in the state is fake,” Jagan said, citing news reports.

Quoting CAG data, he pointed out that despite the proliferation of belt shops and permit rooms, excise revenue increased by just 3.1%, far below natural growth. He claimed this shortfall represents income siphoned off by the ruling party’s syndicates. Jagan demanded that Chandrababu Naidu take responsibility for what he called a “liquor mafia empire” that trades public health and state revenue for political gain.

