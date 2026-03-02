Jagan Appeals for Gulf Evacuation as AP Government Activates 24×7 Helplines

Amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel, concerns have grown over the safety of Telugu workers in Gulf nations. Former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy urged the Andhra Pradesh government to act swiftly and ensure the safe return of stranded migrant workers.

According to Jagan, thousands of Andhras are employed in Gulf countries, and several are reportedly stranded due to flight cancellations and airport restrictions. He urged the state government to coordinate with the Union government and Indian embassies to ensure their safe evacuation.

Jagan also called for the setting up of a dedicated control room in Andhra Pradesh with active helpline numbers to provide real-time updates to families. He stressed that the safety of migrant workers must rise above political differences and demanded swift administrative action.

Responding to the situation, the state government said it has already initiated precautionary measures. Minister for MSME and APNRTS President Kondapalli Srinivas announced that dedicated systems are in place to assist those affected. He assured that necessary coordination is underway to safeguard Telugu people working in Gulf countries and to facilitate their return if required.

Speaking in Amaravati, the minister said APNRTS coordinators are arranging temporary accommodation for those facing distress. The government has also established 24×7 helplines for immediate assistance. Stranded individuals can contact the APNRTS helpline at 0863 2340678, which operates round the clock. Support is also available through WhatsApp at +91 85000 27678 and via email at helpline@apnrts.com.

Officials stated that the Andhra Pradesh government is closely monitoring developments in West Asia and is coordinating with the Union government and Indian embassies. The safety of migrant workers remains a priority, with both political appeal and administrative action now moving in parallel.