Jagan bail case: Raghurama moves Telangana High Court

YSRCP rebel MP Rahhuram Krishna Raju has moved Telangana High Court on Tuesday (today) on cancellation of bail granted to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in illegal assets cases filed by CBI.

Raju moved a lunch motion petition in the High Court seeking transfer of Jagan case to another bench in CBI Court, Nampally, Hyderabad.

The CBI Court is expected to deliver its verdict on the petition filed by Raju seeking cancellation of bail to Jagan on September 15 (tomorrow).

Raju filed a petition in CBI in May this year seeking cancellation of bail to Jagan. The arguments in this case ended in August and the court reserved the verdict till September 15.

At this stage, Raju moved a petition in High Court stating that he has no confidence in CBI court that it will deliver verdict impartially in this case tomorrow pointing out that Sakshi media owned by Jagan already published news report on its website and social media platforms stating that CBI Court has dismissed his petition even before the court delivered its judgment.

Raju said Sakshi’s media’s false propaganda may influence CBI Court’s verdict tomorrow and taking this into consideration, Raju soughtHigh Court to transfer Jagan case to another bench.

The High Court admitted Raju’s petition and the outcome on his petition will be known by evening today.