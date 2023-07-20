Jagan converted all universities into YSRCP offices, says Lokesh

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has boasted that the universities in the State should compete with Oxford and Cambridge has sadly converted them into the party offices of the YSRCP, remarked TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Thursday.

The ground reality is that the roof of the degree college in Araku has collapsed and the students ran out to escape from the tragedy while a fourth standard student, Akhil, was murdered inside the Girijan Welfare Hostel in Puliramudi Gudem, Lokesh recalled with great concern while addressing a public meeting at Kanigiri in the combined Prakasam district during his pada yatra on Thursday.

Stating that Jagan can never come in his way during the Yuva Galam pada yatra, Lokesh said that the Chief Minister has started playing new draas by deputing I-PAC team to his meetings. Observing that this strategy too has miserably failed, Lokesh asked “what is that the members of the I-PAC team can do.”

Maintaining that he personally witnessed the problems of various sections of people during his 2,000 km-long pada yatra, the TDP general secretary said that the party has thus announced various welfare schemes in the name of ‘Bhavishaythuku Guarantee’.

There is no Group-2 nor the DSC and the promise of filling 6,500 posts every year too has not been fulfilled, Lokesh pointed out. The existing Ambedkar Study Circles and the BC Study Circles were shut down and the fee reimbursement scheme too was withdrawn by bringing in the GO 77, he added.

“I am promising you that once the TDP forms the next government, in five years 20 lakh jobs will be created and Rs 3,000 monthly allowance will be paid each for the unemployed till they get jobs,” Lokesh declared. Study circles too will be set up in all the districts in the State, he said.

Earlier when the villagers of Sankavaram complained of lack of roads and drinking water facility, Lokesh assured them that the coming TDP government will resolve all their problems. As the Yuva Galam entered Kanigiri town, people gathered in large numbers to have a glimpse of Lokesh and they all began narrating their cup of woes. Lokesh heard them with patience and promised all of them that their issues will be addressed once the TDP is back in power.