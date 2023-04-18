Jagan diverting panchayat funds, says Lokesh

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has diverted the funds mean for panchayats development leaving the rural areas without basic facilities, said Nara Lokesh, TDP general secretary, on Tuesday.

During his pada yatra, Yuva Galam, the villagers of Palledoddi of Alur Assembly segment met Lokesh and informed him that even drinking water, drainage facility and road facility are not there in their village and in the neighbouring areas too. The local women were very vocal that the drainage system is in a very horrible position and the less said the better about the drinking water supply.

Responding to the women’s grievance, Lokesh made it clear that once the TDP is back in power, all the issues of rural areas will be resolved on a war footing basis. Jagan Mohan Reddy has completely diverted the funds meant for panchayats leaving the villages in the lurch, Lokesh commented and assured them that not only the drainage system and the drinking water facility, all the problems in every village in the State will be resolved.

Later at Gadderalla, the villagers submitted a memorandum to Lokesh in which they said at least people from neighbouring eight villages move from Gadderalla and they are suffering a lot as the condition of the roads in their area is very bad. They also wanted a bus stand to be set up in their village since it is on the Kurnool-Bellary highway.

Jagan is totally neglecting the farming community and the rural areas in the State, Lokesh said and felt that there are absolutely no developmental programmes in any village in the State after the YSRCP came to power.

The TDP is committed to developing the rural parts, he said, adding that once the party forms the government again top priority will be given to the farming sector and developing the villages, particularly creating basic amenities.