Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is doing great injustice to Dalits in the State by diverting the sub-plan funds amounting to Rs 28,149 cr besides discontinuing 27 welfare schemes for the community which were introduced during the TDP regime, said Nara Loeksh, TDP general secretary, on Saturday.

The Dalits of Halaharvi of Yemmiganur Assembly constituency met Lokesh at Nandavaram Rainbow School during his Yuva Galam pada yatra and informed him that they are not getting any loans on subsidy from the SC Corporation and that their sub-plan funds are being diverted to Navaratnalu. They wanted Lokesh to revive all the welfare schemes that are being discontinued now soon after the TDP is into power again.

In a rather sarcastic manner calling Jagan a great leader, Lokesh said that the Chief Minister is such a great person that he has registered a case under the provisions of the SC, ST Atrocities Act against a Dalit. He assured the Dalits that all the welfare schemes that Jagan has withdrawn will certainly be revived and the false cases booked against the community persons will be lifted once the TDP is into power again.

Earlier, when Vaddera community representatives met Lokesh he assured them that funds will be allocated for the Vaddera Corporation as per their population ratio as soon as the TDP forms the government, and all the welfare schemes too will be revived. Lokesh also promised the Madasi Kuruva community representatives, who met him at Nandavaram, that justice will be done to them about their demand to include them in the SC category.

When the Halaharvi Backward Classes (BC) representatives met Lokesh at the Nandavaram temple, he assured them that besides Adarana, all the welfare schemes will certainly be revived as the TDP is committed to the welfare of the community. This Government is totally ignoring the BCs, he said, adding that even the funds meant for their welfare are being diverted.