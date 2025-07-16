Jagan Encouraging Toxic Politics, Says AP Home Minister Amid Backlash Over Derogatory Remarks

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha came down heavily on YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of lacking basic humanity. She said Jagan has created a toxic political culture that even his party leaders like former MLA Prasanna Kumar Reddy have learned from.

She slammed Jagan for staying silent on the controversial and derogatory remarks made by Prasanna Kumar Reddy against TDP’s Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, pointing out that “no one except Jagan is defending him.” Even the High Court expressed strong displeasure, asking, “How can a former MLA speak like this about a woman MLA?” and warned that such behavior would not be tolerated.

Anitha called out Jagan’s hypocrisy, stating that he shows sympathy for rowdy-sheeters and betting app victims but failed to show respect even for his own sister, referring to past political attacks on Y.S. Sharmila. She said, “This is a man who spread malicious lies about his own blood sister—what else can we expect?”

The Minister recalled incidents from Jagan’s past tours, where he was reportedly humiliated by his own party workers—once being hit with a coconut, and another time with mangoes. “People need to wake up and think. What kind of leader are we following when he encourages threats like ‘we’ll crush you’?”

On the legal front, the High Court rejected Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s anticipatory bail plea over his offensive comments, stating the charges against him are serious. The case has been adjourned for further hearing.

TDP leaders and even civil society figures, including Nara Bhuvaneshwari, condemned Reddy’s remarks, saying they reflect the deep-rooted misogyny within YSRCP. “There’s no place in a civil society for such statements,” she said.

In conclusion, Minister Anitha made it clear: “Legal action is underway, and we won’t let this slide. The public must see through this pattern of disrespect, not just toward women, but toward decency itself.”