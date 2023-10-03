Jagan exhibited his revenge and grudge through arrest of Naidu, says Varla

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has exhibited his revenge, jealousy, grudge and resentment by arresting former chief minister and TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, remarked TDP politburo member, Varla Ramaiah, on Tuesday.

Talking to media persons at the party headquarters, Ramaiah felt that it is unfortunate that by simply threatening the CID chief, Jagan managed to retain Chandrababu Naidu inside the Rajamahendravaram Central Jail for the past 25 days. Asserting that either the State Government or the CID has any kind of evidence to prove that Chandrababu committed a mistake, Ramaiah said that still Jagan and his followers are making every effort to make the people believe that Chandrababu did commit a mistake.

The TDP politburo member felt that particularly the social media managed by the YSRCP, particularly by Sajjala Bhargava Reddy, with the cooperation of the IPAC has been trying hard to create wrong evidence on Chandrababu. Recalling that an audio clip on a telephone discussion between a boy and a girl has been doing rounds in the social media recently, Ramaiah said that the discussion between both has been framed as a talk on Chandrababu committing a blunder.

The discussion between both is as if Chandrababu did injustice to the youth, the TDP politburo member stated. This amounts to cybercrime, he felt and stated that the social media wing of the YSRCP is simply resorting to mis propaganda campaigns.

Dharnas and protests are being reported from across the globe strongly condemning the illegal arrest of Chandrababu, he said, adding that this clearly indicates that Chandrababu did not commit any mistake. “I am asking the Chief Minister how far it is correct to resort to this kind of cybercrime and unethical methods to send wrong signals to the people that Chandrababu is wrong,” he said.

Stating that the TDP has already lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime wing of the State police, Ramaiah said that the sub-inspector concerned was initially a bit hesitative to accept the complaint. “We demanded the police to conduct a detailed inquiry into the complaint lodged by us against Sajjala Bhargava Reddy,” he said.

Will the State Government remain silent if the TDP resorts to such kind of cyber propaganda, he asked. Did TDP leader, Bandaru Satyanarayana, say something worse than Minister Roja or former minister, Perni Nani, the TDP leader said.

Demanding the police to act immediately on the complaint of the TDP, Ramaiah felt that the police should always follow the rules but should not act like how they are functioning now.