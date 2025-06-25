x
Jagan Fears Arrest – Files Petition in High Court

Published on June 25, 2025 by swathy

Jagan Fears Arrest – Files Petition in High Court

YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is facing serious legal pressure after a tragic incident during his public meeting in Palnadu. As per reports, three people died in a massive gathering led by Jagan, defying police restrictions. Following this, a non-bailable case was filed against him, creating tension in the party.

To avoid arrest, Jagan approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday. He filed a lunch motion quash petition, requesting the court to cancel the FIR filed against him. The High Court accepted the petition for hearing and announced that it will review the case on Thursday.

The entire YSRCP leadership is now waiting anxiously for the court’s decision. If the High Court does not quash the case, there is a strong possibility for Jagan arrest, say legal and political observers. In connection to this case, police detained Jagan’s driver Ramana Reddy on Sunday. Later, on Tuesday, they seized Jagan’s car and issued formal notices. Observers believe that police might soon summon Jagan for questioning and possibly take him into custody.

This legal drama has created a tense atmosphere in the YSRCP camp, with growing fears about Jagan’s arrest if the court ruling goes against him.

