Jagan flags off Rs 361 cr worth tractors, harvesters

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally flagged off tractors, combine harvesters and other farm machinery worth Rs 361.29 crore under second phase of the YSR Yantra Seva Scheme in Guntur on Friday. The Chief Minister also formally launched 4019 YSR Yantra Seva Kendras.

Handing over 2562 tractors, 100 combine harvesters and 3573 farm machines to the RBKs-attached farmers’ groups, the Chief Minister said that 40 % subsidy would be given on purchase of these machines while 50 per cent of the cost is arranged through loans and the groups are asked to pay 10 per cent of the cost.

The Chief Minister directly released Rs 125.48 crore of subsidy into the bank accounts of farmers’ groups with the click of a button.

The tractors and harvesters would be at the disposal of 10,444 RBKs, he said, adding that cluster level community hiring centers (CHCs) would supervise the operations.

He said the government handed over 3800 tractors, 391 combine harvesters and 22, 580 farm machines worth Rs 690.87 crore to farmers’ groups working under 6525 RBKs in the first phase with a subsidy of Rs 240.67 crore, besides setting up 391 CHCs.

The scheme aims at reducing cost of cultivation and enhancing farmers’ income through mechanisation, he said, adding that tractors, harvesters and other machines can be hired by farmers for lesser rents.

The government will also launch YSR Yantra Seva App and farmers can seek the services with the help of the app which can be accessed at RBKs, he said.

The Chief Minister said that sprayers, tarpaulins and breeders would be distributed in October next and 7 lakh farmers would be benefited.