Jagan Goonda Rajyam striking terror in AP streets?

Amaravati to Kakinada, everywhere it’s the YCP private armies that are spreading terror on the streets. They are freely moving around with sticks, rods, knives and weapons but the Police don’t take any action. Whereas, the opposition parties activists are becoming helpless victims. What more, the ruling YCP Ministers and MLAs are provoking the TDP and Jana Sena leaders with cheap and nasty language. They are using all dirty tricks to terrify innocent residents of Amaravati villages. YCP goondas are mixing with Amaravati agitators and beating up even women. The Police are using their third degree methods on the protesters in the streets.

The police created terror in Amaravati villages and then disappeared a few minutes before the arrival of the National Women’s Commission team. Chandrababu Naidu has accused DGP Gowtham Sawang of running these YCP private armies. YCP goondas are moving everywhere in the name of the intelligence staff. It’s one of these fake intelligence staff who kicked in the loins of Mandadam woman Srilakshmi who is still in Ayush Hospital with serious injury.

In Amaravati or Kakinada, the police are allowing YCP goondas to attack rivals. Later, the same police are arresting the opposition leaders. At least, in Pak-India border, they have a level playing field where no side is disadvantaged for lack of weapons or fear of police rajyam.