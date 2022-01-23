Jagan Govt begins pamphlet war against government employees

Unlike the earlier governments, which believed in negotiations and cajoling to deal with the government employees, YS Jagan government is adopting a clear-cut policy of confrontation. YS Jagan is said to have asked his MLAs and Ministers to go to the people and explain the government stand vis-a-vis employees salaries. He is said to have told them to “expose the lies” of the employees unions.

A pamphlet war has begun in AP with the YSRCP workers, activists and the village volunteers going from house to house to distribute pamphlets. The pamphlets explain how the salaries of the employees have gone up. They also explain how welfare schemes have to be cut if the demands of the employees are to be met with.

Similarly, the YSRCP is also using social media in a big way. A massive campaign has been launched on whatsapp, facebook and YouTube to portray the employees as bribe-takers. The pamphlets also question the government teachers, who absent themselves from the duty, for getting involved in real estate dealings. Do they need a pay hike, the party has questioned through the pamphlets.

Jagan government appears to be well prepared to take on the employees through a campaign blitzkrieg. The idea appears to be to push the government employees into defense. The YSRCP has successfully used the same strategy on the film industry on the question of ticket fares and on the Amaravati farmers. Now the same strategy is sought to be used against the government employees