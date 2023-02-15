Jagan Govt has no respect for systems, says Yanamala

TDP politburo member and leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, on Wednesday said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government does not have any respect for systems in the State.

Ramakrishnudu said that the State Government does not have respect even for Parliamentary system or even on the Constitution. Observing that the three capitals bill is totally against the Constitutional provisions, the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House said that the Cabinet Ministers give totally contradictory statements on the capital.

“One Minister says that Visakhapatnam is the capital while another Minister claims that the three capitals issue still in existence,” Yanamala remarked. The State Government is repeatedly committing blunders to cover up one mistake and the Ministers are behaving most irresponsibly, he observed.

Stating that the gap in the revenue and fiscal deficit have widened, the former Finance minister felt that the remarks made by officials that they faced fiscal problems in 2014 too are really surprising.

Ramakrishnudu asked as to why the State Government is silent though the TDP asked two to three times to come for an open debate on the State’s financial position. Can the State Government give a proper reply as to why more loans have been raised than presented in the budgetary estimates, Yanamala questioned the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).