Jagan govt postpones Ambedkar project to July

After having claimed two dates so far for the launch of Dr B R Ambedkar project in Vijayawada, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had once again gone back on its promise. Initially the project was to be opened by April 14, 2022. But it was then postponed to April 14, 2023.

The project is coming up on sprawling Swaraj Maidan grounds in the heart of Vijayawada city. The popular PWD Grounds, which is known and popular among the people, was converted for the Ambedkar memorial with a 125 ft statue of Dr Ambedkar.

The project would have a convention centre, walking track for the people. It would also contain a library and a photo gallery of Dr Ambedkar. It was proposed to be constructed at a cost of Rs 128 crore initially. It was later increased to Rs 268 crore and finally estimated to cost Rs 380 crore.

The government is procuring steel and iron for the statue from different sources. The statue would come up on an 80 ft pedestal which would also be used as a convention centre.

A group of ministers have visited several places in the country to study the Ambedkar statue and the project. The Ministers claimed that the project would be the best in the country and would be finally inaugurated on April 14, 2023.

However, now the officials have postponed the inauguration to July, which is also not sure and might go beyond the deadline.

Meanwhile, the similar project in the neighbouring Telangana state is nearing completion. The project which includes a 125-foot statue of Dr Ambedkar is ready for inauguration on April 14, as scheduled by the KCR government.

The statue is located on the banks of Hussainsagar and would be facing the new secretariat of the state, which was also named after Dr Ambedkar. The project is coming up in 11.5 acres and is estimated to cost Rs 150 crore.