Jagan govt sacks 3 finance officials for ‘media leaks’

The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh issued orders suspending three officials in finance department on charges of leaking confidential information on state government’s financial condition to media.

Of them, one is secretary-level officer and two are section officers.

The suspension orders were issued as per the directions of AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

The government claimed that they were suspended following the investigation done by vigilance department which detected media leaks by these three officials.

Jagan government has been facing severe embarrassment for the past few weeks with reports of financial mismanagement and bad financial condition of state government appearing in media prominently almost every day.

With this contractors are not coming forward to take up works and banks are refusing to give loans to AP government doubting repayment capacity.

Jagan government was shocked over confidential information leaking to media from finance department and ordered vigilance inquiry.