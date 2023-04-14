Jagan has no knowledge on farming, feels Lokesh

TDP’s main aim is to see to it that the farmer always feels happy while Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has zero knowledge on farming and the problems the farming community faces in their day-to-day life, felt TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Friday.

During his Yuva Galam pada yatra, Lokesh met the groundnut farmers in their agricultural fields at Pyapili village of Done Assembly segment and asked how the farming in their area is. Pat came reply from the farmers that the YSRCP Government is not extending any subsidy on drip irrigation following which they are incurring heavy losses on agriculture.

They also complained that because of the supply of spurious seeds there is heavy crop loss due to which they are suffering a lot. The farmers wanted genuine seeds to be supplied and subsidies to be extended on drip irrigation and fertilisers.

Stating that the TDP is committed for the welfare of the farming community, Lokesh pointed out that the Chandrababu Naidu government had introduced several welfare schemes for farmers. Besides drips, 90 per cent subsidy was given on agricultural implements and tractors, he said.

He felt that Jagan has no understanding on farming and is encouraging those who are selling spurious seeds and fertilisers due to which the farmer is suffering. Lokesh promised to bring back all the schemes that were implemented earlier once the TDP is back in power.

Hanumanthurayanipalli villagers met Lokesh during his pada yatra and complained that there is no crop insurance, input subsidy and other benefits now. Responding to them, Lokesh said that in the past four years, Jagan has extended crop insurance only once and the Government is not thinking of extending input subsidy to the farmers.

Earlier, the leaders of the Goat and Sheep Development Cooperative Federation met Lokesh and submitted a memorandum in which they wanted the subsidy which is now 20 per cent be extended to 75 per cent. Lokesh promised to meet their demand soon after the TDP came back to power.

Before beginning his Friday’s pada yatra, Lokesh garlanded the photo of Dr BR Ambedkar at the Gudipadu campsite on the birth anniversary of the Father of the Constitution. Later, he met the mango growers at the campsite, and they wanted a mango board to be constituted. Lokesh assured them that once the TDP is into ruling again, all their demands will be conceded.