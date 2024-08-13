Jagan holds meetings with leaders from north Andhra region

YSR Congress Party president and former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met with local bodies representatives from the Madugula, Anakapalli, and Chodavaram constituencies and reaffirmed his belief that the good work done by the YSRCP will not go unnoticed and expressed confidence that the party will regain power in the next elections.

Addressing the gathering at the camp office on Tuesday, Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted that 99% of the promises made in the YSRCP manifesto were successfully implemented during his tenure, despite the severe financial challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He emphasized that his government never sought excuses and treated the manifesto as a sacred text, akin to the Bhagavad Gita, Bible, or Quran.

He criticized Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for misleading the public with false promises during the elections, such as promising unemployment allowances to the youth among others. He said those unfulfilled promises have led to significant public dissatisfaction within just two and a half months of the new government taking office.

He lamented the discontinuation or mismanagement of key programs such as Rythu Bharosa, Amma Vodi, zero-interest loans, Vidya Deevena (fee reimbursement), Matsyakara Bharosa, and Vahana Mitra, which were consistently delivered during the previous government. The return of Janmabhoomi Committees and the neglect of crop insurance premiums have further compounded the challenges faced by the public.

He listed out the failures of the TDP Coalition government in the fields of Education and Health sectors and said the return of Janmabhoomi Committees and the neglect of crop insurance premiums have further compounded the challenges faced by the public. He also raised concerns about the decline in law and order, accusing Chandrababu Naidu of fostering a governance style that encourages vendettas and destabilizes rural communities. He warned that these injustices are fueling public anger, which he believes will lead to a YSRCP victory in the next elections.

Mentioning his personal experiences, including 16 months of imprisonment, YS Jagan emphasized the importance of resilience and integrity in the face of adversity. He assured that the YSRCP, driven by values and trust, will continue to work with unwavering commitment to the people, condemning the habitual deception and lies of Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP.