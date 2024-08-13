x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie
Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie
Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot
Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot
Squad Girls Party Gang
Squad Girls Party Gang
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Fasting Benefits
Fasting Benefits
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling
Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
View all stories
Home > Politics

Jagan holds meetings with leaders from north Andhra region

Published on August 13, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
AP CID Files Case Against Actor Posani Krishna Murali
image
Rana Daggubati about OTT Dictatorship
image
Exclusive: Sensational episode in Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Suriya’s Kanguva trimmed by 12 Minutes
image
No politics in Tirumala, warns TTD

Jagan holds meetings with leaders from north Andhra region

jagan meeting with north andhra leaders

YSR Congress Party president and former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met with local bodies representatives from the Madugula, Anakapalli, and Chodavaram constituencies and reaffirmed his belief that the good work done by the YSRCP will not go unnoticed and expressed confidence that the party will regain power in the next elections.

Addressing the gathering at the camp office on Tuesday, Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted that 99% of the promises made in the YSRCP manifesto were successfully implemented during his tenure, despite the severe financial challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He emphasized that his government never sought excuses and treated the manifesto as a sacred text, akin to the Bhagavad Gita, Bible, or Quran.

He criticized Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for misleading the public with false promises during the elections, such as promising unemployment allowances to the youth among others. He said those unfulfilled promises have led to significant public dissatisfaction within just two and a half months of the new government taking office.

Also Read : ACB Raids on Jogi Ramesh

He lamented the discontinuation or mismanagement of key programs such as Rythu Bharosa, Amma Vodi, zero-interest loans, Vidya Deevena (fee reimbursement), Matsyakara Bharosa, and Vahana Mitra, which were consistently delivered during the previous government. The return of Janmabhoomi Committees and the neglect of crop insurance premiums have further compounded the challenges faced by the public.

He listed out the failures of the TDP Coalition government in the fields of Education and Health sectors and said the return of Janmabhoomi Committees and the neglect of crop insurance premiums have further compounded the challenges faced by the public. He also raised concerns about the decline in law and order, accusing Chandrababu Naidu of fostering a governance style that encourages vendettas and destabilizes rural communities. He warned that these injustices are fueling public anger, which he believes will lead to a YSRCP victory in the next elections.

Mentioning his personal experiences, including 16 months of imprisonment, YS Jagan emphasized the importance of resilience and integrity in the face of adversity. He assured that the YSRCP, driven by values and trust, will continue to work with unwavering commitment to the people, condemning the habitual deception and lies of Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP.

Next Adani – SEBI Allegations : Congress Announces Nationwide Protests on August 22 Previous Naidu to open Anna Canteen in Gudivada on Aug 15
else

TRENDING

image
Rana Daggubati about OTT Dictatorship
image
Exclusive: Sensational episode in Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Suriya’s Kanguva trimmed by 12 Minutes

Latest

image
AP CID Files Case Against Actor Posani Krishna Murali
image
Rana Daggubati about OTT Dictatorship
image
Exclusive: Sensational episode in Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Suriya’s Kanguva trimmed by 12 Minutes
image
No politics in Tirumala, warns TTD

Most Read

image
AP CID Files Case Against Actor Posani Krishna Murali
image
No politics in Tirumala, warns TTD
image
Controversy Over Aurobindo’s 108 Services in AP

Related Articles

Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot Squad Girls Party Gang SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos Barkha Singh in Torn Style Fasting Benefits Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event How To Deal With Negative Emotions Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions