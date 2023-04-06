Jagan hurting religious sentiments of Hindus, says Atchen Naidu

AP unit TDP president, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, on Thursday asked how Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, who did not attend the celestial wedding of Lord Rama at Vontimitta on the pretext that he suffered some minor injury in the leg, went for Chilakaluripet tour.

Talking to media persons, Atchen Naidu felt that Jagan, who along with his wife, was scheduled to attend the celestial wedding of Lord Rama did not attend the function by enacting a drama that he suffered some minor injury in his leg.

The real reason is that he did not want to take part in the Hindu religious programme, Atchen Naidu said.

If Jagan is really not well and has some problem in his leg how did he take part in the programme on Thursday at Chilakaluripet, the TDP State unit president asked.

Everyone admires Lord Rama and after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the celestial wedding, which was being organised at Bhadrachalam, is being performed at Vontimitta. As long as the TDP government continued, the party made it point to organise the celestial wedding on a massive scale, Atchen Naidu stated.

Chandrababu Naidu, in his capacity as the chief minister, developed Ontimitta on a large scale, he said adding that the tradition is that the Chief Minister along with his wife should attend the celestial wedding and present the Almighty the necessary silk clothes.

As per the schedule, Jagan too was to attend the programme, but in the last minute an announcement was made that he suffered some minor injury in his leg and thus not attending the function. He did not attend the programme just because he is scheduled to go along with his wife, Atchen Naidu felt.

”Nothing wrong if Jagan belongs to a different religion. But in his capacity as the Chief Minister, he should attend the celestial wedding,” the TDP State unit president said.

If at all Jagan really had some problem with his leg, how could he attend Dr BR Ambedkar birth anniversary programme on Wednesday and scheduled programmes at Chilakaluripet on Thursday, Atchen Naidu asked.