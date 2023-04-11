Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is imposing an annual burden of Rs 5,500 cr on the people of the State as power charges from this April, observed TDP spokesperson, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, on Tuesday.

Pattabhiram told media persons here that in the 2021-22 financial year, a highly corrupt Jagan has laid a burden of Rs 3,082 cr on the people to overcome the losses that he incurred through power purchase.

As if this is not enough, he has issued a gazette notification through the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) to amend the existing legislation to impose an additional financial burden of another Rs 2412 cr on the common man, Pattabhiram noted.

This means that the Chief Minister is thursting a total burden of Rs 5,500 cr, i.e Rs 460 cr per month, from this month itself on the people of the State in this fiscal, Pattabhiram said. It is highly regrettable that Jagan is purchasing power at high prices, accepting huge commissions, but imposing this burden on the common man, the TDP national spokesperson maintained.

Explaining in detail, Pattabhiram said that as per the Fuel Power Purchase and Cost Adjustment the burden per unit is 50 paise while as per the amendment to APERC Act another 40 paise burden per unit which means a total of 90 paise per unit on the consumer.

“This is the reason people are treating Jagan as a burden on them but not as a trustworthy Chief Minister as is being claimed by the ruling party leaders,” Pattabhiram remarked.

Jagan who took the people for a ride before 2019 elections by making false promises to them is again trying to make similar efforts now to gain political benefits, Pattabhiram commented. Should the people who are seriously affected with such a huge financial burden need to paste the Chief Minister’s stickers on their doors, he asked.