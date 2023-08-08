Jagan interacts with flood victims in Konaseema

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited several low-lying villages in Mummidiaram and P.Gannavaram mandals of Dr Ambedkar Konaseema district and interacted with people. He visited Gurajapulanka, Kuna Lanka, Lanka of Thanelanka in Mummidivaram mandal and Kondakuduru Lanka and Potti Lanka villages in P. Gannavaram mandal.

The Chief Minister went round the houses in some villages, met the villagers at doorstep and enquired about their welfare. He interacted with groups of people in the villages.

Receiving written appeals from people, he spent time asking them about flood relief measures and the groceries and cash compensation received. In all villages, people expressed happiness over the supply of groceries and distribution of cash compensation by officials.

They said they have received the compensation of Rs. 2000 each for houses in which flood water has entered and Rs. 10,000 each for houses that were damaged, along with the provisions. During the interactions, people said official teams worked well and attended to them initiating timely relief measures.

The Chief Minister said he was happy to hear no complaints from the people. He announced that orders were given to officials for the construction of 3.5 km long revetment wall (stone pitching) in the low-lying villages along Godavari River to prevent soil erosion and Rs. 200crore would be sanctioned for it.

He examined markings made by the officials comparing the flood water levels of last and present seasons and damaged crops of chilly and ladies’ finger and other vegetable crops. He also spoke to the farmers and assured them support.

He has announced that the enumeration of crop loss would begin in the next three days and the farmers who suffered crop loss would be compensated by this month end.

The lists with the details of crop loss would be displayed at the RBKs and people can come out with grievances after the display. “We will ensure that no one misses out in the enumeration,” he said, adding that justice would be done to all eligible people through social audit.

This is the only government which has been taking measures to vaccinate the affected cattle too, he said, adding that the great administrative set up in villages like the RBKs, Villages clinics, volunteers and secretariat staff have acted in time to provide relief to the flood-affected victims.