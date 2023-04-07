Jagan is a cancer plaguing AP, says Chandrababu

Former chief minister and TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday advised the people of the State not to repose any faith in Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, as he is a Saturn harassing Andhra Pradesh.

“Jagan is not your faith nor he is your future. He is a cancer plaguing the State,” Chandrababu Naidu said addressing the TDP Zone-4 meeting at Nellore.

Chandrababu asked the people to rethink as to which way the State is moving with the ganja and gun culture brought in by Jagan.

The youth got addicted to ganja and other drugs and are not taking part in any kind of activity which is useful for them and their families, he regretted.

Observing that Jagan has imposed a burden of Rs 10.5 lakh cr on the people of the State, Chandrababu said that in the past four years the taxes have been increased enormously. Even tax is being imposed on garbage, he noted.

Maintaining that it is the TDP that laid the foundation for welfare, he said that the late NT Rama Rao launched the schemes like Rs 2 a kg rice and pucca houses for the poor.

The living standards of the people are far high during the TDP regime, Chandrababu observed.

The TDP has introduced the largest number of welfare schemes during 2014-19, he said that now sand has turned out to be costlier than gold and ganja is available even in the temple town of Tirupati.

“A sand contractor in the West Godavari district committed suicide as he was unable to pay the tax to Jagan,” he stated.

Chandrababu Naidu demanded that Jagan answer on the Rs 3,000 cr silica sand scam and how the sand from the Swarnamukhi river is being shifted to Chennai and Bengaluru.