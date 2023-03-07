Jagan is king of corruption, master in passing the buck, says Pattabhi

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan, has amassed Rs 2 lakh crore in the past four years while minted Rs 43,000 cr when his father, late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, was in power in the combined State, said TDP spokesperson, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, on Tuesday.

Pattabhiram told media persons at the party headquarters that Jagan Mohan Reddy is also a master in blaming others for the sins that he commits. The latest example was that Jagan Reddy is making every effort to pass the buck with regard to the Skill Development project.

”During Chandrababu Naidu regime over 2.11 people have been given training through the Skill Development project of whom 64,000 persons got employment,” Pattabhi pointed out.

The CBI too clearly mentioned in the chargesheet how Jagan indulged in money laundering through these shell companies, he said. If the allegations of corruption are correct why the Jagan Government asked not to go for physical verification in the colleges, he asked.

The close links to Jagan Reddy in the Delhi liquor scam clearly indicate that the corrupt practices of the Chief Minister have spread to other States too, Pattabhi said. He felt that the allegations of corruption in the Skill Development project during the TDP regime are with regard to some companies which are not paying the taxes now and this Government is attributing it to the TDP and the party supremo, Chandrababu Naidu.

Maintaining that the Skill Development project will be revived once the TDP forms the government again, Pattabhiram said that Chandrababu and Lokesh will show how the real job calendar will be. The jobless youth will certainly be provided employment and they will be given perfect training, Pattabhi added.