Jagan is real culprit behind hatching plot to damage AP Fibernet project, says Pattabhi

TDP spokesman, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, on Wednesday felt that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is the real culprit behind hatching a conspiracy to totally destroy the AP Fibernet project.

By appointing Gouri Shankar as the Executive Director of the project who is a totally inexperienced person, Jagan Mohan Reddy has successfully implemented his conspiracy, Pattabhiram told media persons here. Stating that he is bringing the actual facts before the people on the Fibernet project, Pattabhi asked whether the CID chief is dare enough to knock at the door of the Tadepalle palace without passing the buck on TDP general secretary, Lokesh, whose involvement is not at all there in this project.

To simply blame former chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu by simply slinging mud at him, Jagan has created the corrupt issue, Pattabhi said. Only to pass the buck on Chandrababu, fiber optic cable to the extent of 524 km was disconnected under the directions of Jagan and to implement his plan he has further appointed Gouri Shankar as the Managing Director of the project, Pattabhi remarked.

The Chief Minister himself has signed the appointment letter of Gouri Shankar and after successfully implementing his deceptive plans he now started blaming Chandrababu and Lokesh, the TDP spokesman added. Pointing out that the State Government admitted before the High Court on Tuesday that Lokesh is not involved in the Fibernet case, Pattabhi said that Gouri Shankar has been removed from the post after their operation is complete and after receiving complaints on his appointment.

Is the CID dare enough to inquire the Chief Minister on the fraudulent appointment of Gouri Shankar, he asked. Chandrababu stood as an example to the whole nation by completing the Fibernet project at a very low cost but this Government is trying to sling mud at him.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, too appreciated this project and even asked the other States to take up this project as part of Digital India, Pattabhi pointed out. The then Secretary (Telecom), JS Deepak, has visited Andhra Pradesh and appreciated the Fibernet project as the best model, he added.

This Government has totally destroyed such an excellent project with a sheer conspiracy, Pattabhiram said and appealed to the people to realise the fact about this mispropaganda.