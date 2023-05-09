Jagan launches yet another grievance redressal programme

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a toll-free grievance redressal helpline number 1902 as part of the ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ programme at the camp office here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the government’s intention is to identify a solution for the problems and the same being followed in the last four years of governance ’During my padayatra, I have heard the plight of several people, and around 90-95 percent of the problems are man-made and if the government is fair, there will be a solution to such problems’’, he said.

As a part of the initiatives, the State Government has launched the new outreach programme is an improvised version of the Spandana, which aims to proactively reach out to the people, get their grievances in a focused manner, and address them in a mission mode.

Right from District Collectors to the Commissioners to the secretaries, all the officials have been involved in this programme which focuses on resolving the people’s grievances on a priority basis, the Chief Minister said. For the effective implementation of the programme, Project Monitoring Units (PMUs) were established in Mandal, District, State level secretariats, and CMO. DGP, Chief Secretary, and CMO officials will review the PMUs timely for quick redressal of people’s grievances.

Elaborating further, the Chief Minister said that people can dial the CMO if they face difficulty in getting YSR Pension Kanuka and other benefits of welfare schemes or any delay in receiving YSR Aarogyasri services, any issues related to revenue records and others under Jagannannaku Chebudam.

Explaining the functioning of the program, he said that people can dial the toll-free number 1902 to register their grievances. Once a caller shares a grievance with the representative of the call center, a unique YSR (your service request) ID will be issued. Regular updates will be shared through SMS regarding the status of the application. People can also share their feedback about the redressal, he informed.

The Project Monitoring Unit is headed by the Collector and JC, in which a Special Deputy Collector is the convener, steps have been taken to examine the requests and complaints coming from all the government departments, also at the mandal level, and every grievance is examined and monitored.