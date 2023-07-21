Jagan loses cool, hits Pawan, TDP leaders hard

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday looked as if he lost control of himself when he was addressing a public meeting in Venkatagiri of Tirupati district. He hit his critics hard for their remarks against the volunteers. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the remarks against the volunteers were uncharitable and baseless.

He took Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to task for making human trafficking charges against the volunteers. He said that a man who had two wives and lived with another without divorcing was not talking about women’s safety and security. He wondered how a man who had no respect for wife could talk about other women.

Jagan also referred to TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh for having fun with women in swimming pools and was talking about women safety. He alleged that the leader was seen drinking and having fun with ten women and the videos are available on YouTube.

Jagan also dragged TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna and recalled how the MLA had made derogatory remarks against women at a film function. He said that these leaders were making allegations of women trafficking against the volunteers and the state government.

Meanwhile, TDP and Jana Sena leaders took strong exception to the chief minister’s remarks against their leaders. The TDP leaders said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was losing his cool as he realised the increasing anti-incumbency in the state.

The aggressive talk was out of frustration, the TDP leaders said, and it was a sign of defeat of the YSR Congress in the 2024 general election.

The TDP leaders said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was slowly realising his defeat and was not able to digest the criticism.