Jagan made teachers as security guards at liquor shops, says Lokesh

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is such an idiotic leader who forced teachers to act as security guards before liquor shops, remarked TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Sunday.

Teachers, who are in the sacred profession who design the future generations, are forced to work as security guards before liquor shops, Lokesh said, expressing deep concern over the humiliation meted out to the teaching community.

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers Federation (APTF) met Lokesh at the Bhagyanagar campsite in Chandragiri Assembly segment and explained their series of problems. They wanted a fixed policy for transfer of teachers and payment of their salaries on the first of every month.

They informed Lokesh that since there is no security for their provident fund and the amount paid by them for insurance, the teachers wanted that the payment be made to them whenever they need funds. The teachers also wanted the facial recognition system to be withdrawn and biometric systems to be reintroduced as during the TDP regime.

Responding to their problems, Lokesh said that except the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government till now cases were not registered against the teachers who fought for their genuine demands. He promised to solve all their demands once the TDP forms the government again and also create a friendly atmosphere in which they can discharge their duties in a free and fair manner.

Expressing serious concern over the teachers drafting for duties like security guards before liquor shops, Lokesh assured them that better facilities will be provided to the community. Also both English and Telugu media will be reintroduced in all the educational institutions, he said.

Before beginning his pada yatra ‘Yuva Galam’ on Sunday, Lokesh had a special darshan of Goddess Padmavati at Tiruchanur. The fans of Lokesh welcomed him with Gaja Mala on the temple precincts.