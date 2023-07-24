Jagan marketing medical seats for crores of rupees, says Lokesh

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Monday said that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is marketing the medical seats for hefty amounts that are to be allocated for the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Backward Classes (BCs) and Minorities.

Addressing a huge public meeting at Cheemakurthy of combined Prakasam district as part of his pada yatra on Monday, Lokesh recalled the statement made by Jagan that he would make the SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities as doctors at free of cost and the State Government will bear the total expenditure irrespective of the amount to be spent. “Now, Jagan is marketing these medical seats in the open market for crores of rupees,” Lokesh remarked.

Till now the fees for a convener quota medical seat if a mere Rs 15,000 per annum and now these seats are being sold at Rs 20 lakh per annum, Lokesh said. Each medical seat costs Rs 1 cr, that too in a government college, Lokesh said and asked can a candidate from SC, ST, BC and Minorities communities pay this much amount.

The reply of the Minister for Medical and Health, Rajnni, is very funny on this, he said. “Such huge amount of fees for the medical seats is being charged only to prevent the students from migrating to other countries,” is the funniest reply of the Minister when asked why so much is being collected from students, Lokesh noted.

Observing that all the schemes announced in the name of ‘Bhavishaythuku Guarantee’ will be implemented once the TDP forms the next government, Lokesh told the farmers not to accept metres to motors. “Firmly resist it and the TDP will stand by you all,” he said.

Pointing out that false cases are being registered against BCs during the YSRCP rule, Lokesh said once the TDP is back in the government all such cases will be lifted. Also, funds will be allocated to the BCs as per their population ratio, he said.

Maintaining that Jagan has a share of Rs 50 cr in the one cent land distribution, Lokesh said that Rs 10,000 each was collected from the beneficiaries through volunteers. Even the posts in various government departments are being sold at heavy price, the TDP general secretary said.

Lokesh promised to lift all the cases that are filed against the TP leaders and activists immediately after the TDP is into power. Lokesh also strongly condemned the charge that if the TDP is back in power the State will not have sufficient rains, Lokesh said wherever he steps in that particular area is experiencing heavy downpour.

Later, when the handloom workers in a memorandum pointed out that they are not getting subsidy for power, Lokesh promised to take it up once the TDP forms the next government. Loans on subsidy too will be sanctrioned to them, he said.