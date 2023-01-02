Jagan mastered in blame game, says Nimmala Rama Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member, Nimmala Rama Naidu, on Monday felt that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has mastered the blame game, particularly in murder politics.

Rama Naidu told media persons that Jagan Mohan Reddy blamed TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, for the Tuni train incident and again blamed Chandrababu Naidu for his uncle’s murder. Those who are responsible for the stampede in Guntur resulting in the death of three persons are again passing the buck on Chandrababu, he said.

A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) came forward to help the poor and wanted to distribute the kits through the hands of Chandrababu and the incident took place after he left the venue, he said. Jagan should take the responsibility for the incident, Rama Naidu said. It is the responsibility of the Chief Minister to provide proper security to Chandrababu as a heavy crowd is gathering for his meetings even late in the night, he felt.

Stating that several people died in a number of incidents when Jagan undertook pada yatra as Opposition leader or even after he came to power, Nimmala Rama Naidu said that the Katchuluru boat incident took place only because of the failure of the State government. “A total of 59 persons died in the boat accident,” he pointed out.

The gas leakage in LG Polymers which claimed nine lives and 27 persons succumbed after consuming adulterated liquor at Jangareddygudem all because of the inefficiency of Jagan Mohan Reddy, he stated.

As oxygen was not supplied on time at Ruia Hospital in Tirupati 29 patients died, he said. In several such incidents hundreds of people died in the past four years, Nimmala Rama Naidu felt.

Maintaining that both Kandukur and Guntur incidents took place as enough security was not provided, Rama Naidu said and advised Jagan at least to stop playing such cheap politics from now onwards.