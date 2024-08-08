Jagan meets local bodies representatives of north Andhra region

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a series of meetings with Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) members from Pendurthi, Payakaraopeta, and Narsipatnam constituencies and said chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is committing atrocities with money and power, and a message should be sent with the upcoming MLC election that injustice and exploitation will not prevail.

Addressing the meeting at the camp office on Thursday the YSRCP Chief highlighted the unfair practices in the Visakhapatnam standing committee elections, where the opposition misused power by bribing and intimidating voters using the police. He criticized the portrayal of these actions by the TDP Coalition government as achievements by certain media outlets.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said it is very important that a Chief Minister protect justice and righteousness and pointed out that if these values are not upheld, the position loses its meaning. He said if YSRCP is in the same position as TDP now, they would not compete in the elections. “All these people won on the party symbol and flag. Misusing power by using the police undermines the very essence of justice,” he said.

The Former Chief Minister highlighted that the “Super Six” promises made during the elections were completely broken and criticized the opposition for providing false assurances, leading to people being left hungry and dissatisfied. “We provided food to those who were hungry, but Chandrababu promised biryani. Now both the food and biryani are gone, leaving people hungry again,” he remarked. He pointed out the failures in governance over the past two months, citing ruined schools, deteriorating government hospitals, and farmers struggling for seeds. He assured that during his administration, services were delivered to the doorstep of every house, a practice that has since ceased under the TDP coalition government.

The YSRCP Chief mentioned that people are observing the lack of governance, law and order, and the destruction of systems and added that Chandrababu Naidu got power through lies, and such power is not permanent.

He reaffirmed that every promise made during the 2019 elections was kept under his leadership and emphasized the importance of values and trustworthiness, which have been the foundation of his governance. He extended his support to every party worker facing harassment from the government, promising that the people would support them in overcoming these challenges. He recounted his own political harassment, being jailed for 16 months, but highlighted that the struggles for the people placed him back in power.