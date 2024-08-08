x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal
Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal
Payal Rajput Charmin Look
Payal Rajput Charmin Look
Simran Choudhary Pretty Look
Simran Choudhary Pretty Look
Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire
Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire
Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit
Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit
Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit
Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit
Yoga For Senior Citizens
Yoga For Senior Citizens
How To Reduce Food Cravings
How To Reduce Food Cravings
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit
Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire
Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe
Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe
Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event
Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event
Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event
Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event
Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Politics

Jagan meets local bodies representatives of north Andhra region

Published on August 8, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Tentative Release Date
image
Shockingly low bookings for Varun Tej’s Matka
image
Sukumar’s wise move for Pushpa 2 Item Song
image
TDP Leaders File Police Complaint against Rajini
image
Ramana Gogula making a Comeback

Jagan meets local bodies representatives of north Andhra region

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a series of meetings with Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) members from Pendurthi, Payakaraopeta, and Narsipatnam constituencies and said chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is committing atrocities with money and power, and a message should be sent with the upcoming MLC election that injustice and exploitation will not prevail.

Addressing the meeting at the camp office on Thursday the YSRCP Chief highlighted the unfair practices in the Visakhapatnam standing committee elections, where the opposition misused power by bribing and intimidating voters using the police. He criticized the portrayal of these actions by the TDP Coalition government as achievements by certain media outlets.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said it is very important that a Chief Minister protect justice and righteousness and pointed out that if these values are not upheld, the position loses its meaning. He said if YSRCP is in the same position as TDP now, they would not compete in the elections. “All these people won on the party symbol and flag. Misusing power by using the police undermines the very essence of justice,” he said.

Also Read : Software Employees as Labor: The YSRCP Scam in Anantapur

The Former Chief Minister highlighted that the “Super Six” promises made during the elections were completely broken and criticized the opposition for providing false assurances, leading to people being left hungry and dissatisfied. “We provided food to those who were hungry, but Chandrababu promised biryani. Now both the food and biryani are gone, leaving people hungry again,” he remarked. He pointed out the failures in governance over the past two months, citing ruined schools, deteriorating government hospitals, and farmers struggling for seeds. He assured that during his administration, services were delivered to the doorstep of every house, a practice that has since ceased under the TDP coalition government.

The YSRCP Chief mentioned that people are observing the lack of governance, law and order, and the destruction of systems and added that Chandrababu Naidu got power through lies, and such power is not permanent.

He reaffirmed that every promise made during the 2019 elections was kept under his leadership and emphasized the importance of values and trustworthiness, which have been the foundation of his governance. He extended his support to every party worker facing harassment from the government, promising that the people would support them in overcoming these challenges. He recounted his own political harassment, being jailed for 16 months, but highlighted that the struggles for the people placed him back in power.

Next Tensions Rise in Telangana Congress as BRS Joiners Flex Their Muscles Previous Will Sam respond to Chay’s Engagement?
else

TRENDING

image
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Tentative Release Date
image
Shockingly low bookings for Varun Tej’s Matka
image
Sukumar’s wise move for Pushpa 2 Item Song

Latest

image
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Tentative Release Date
image
Shockingly low bookings for Varun Tej’s Matka
image
Sukumar’s wise move for Pushpa 2 Item Song
image
TDP Leaders File Police Complaint against Rajini
image
Ramana Gogula making a Comeback

Most Read

image
TDP Leaders File Police Complaint against Rajini
image
AP High Court: Police Right to File Cases Against Offensive Social Media Posts
image
Andhra Pradesh’s New Deputy Speaker RRR

Related Articles

Ananya Panday In Atlantis The Royal Payal Rajput Charmin Look Simran Choudhary Pretty Look Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit Yoga For Senior Citizens How To Reduce Food Cravings Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot