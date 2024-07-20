x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
View all stories
Home > Politics

Jagan meets party MPs, asks them to join Delhi protest

Published on July 20, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Court reprimands Konda Surekha
image
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media
image
YSR Family Feud Intensifies
image
Bomb Threats Target Hotels and Airports : Security Alert Issued
image
Bigger Challenges for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Jagan meets party MPs, asks them to join Delhi protest

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met the party MPs at his Tadepalli camp office
Spread the love

Former chief minister and YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met the party MPs at his Tadepalli camp office on Saturday. He told them to represent the state issues in the Parliament. He also told them to raise the issue of law and order in the state in the present session. He told them how the TDP government is targeting the YSR Congress activists in the state. Several YSR Congress activists were killed in the last 40 days of this government, he said.

He told them that he would sit in the day-long protest in Delhi on July 24. He wanted the party MPs to invite the leaders of various political parties to join the protest and give their support. He wanted the party MPs to meet all the leaders in Delhi and give them representations and invite them to join the protest.

He also told the MPs to be available in Delhi on July 24 when he meets President Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He told them to create impact on this meeting and ensure that the national attention is drawn to the happenings in Andhra Pradesh.

Read Here : What is the next film of Ranveer Singh?

He also told them that he would raise the issue in the State Assembly also. He wanted the MPs and MLAs to meet the leaders of other parties and explain to them how the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh is targeting the YSR Congress activists in the last 40 days.

He also told the MPs to meet the national parties’ leaders in Delhi and explain how the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh is targeting the YSR Congress workers. He told them to meet the leaders in person and explain them.

He also told the MPs to meet journalists in Delhi and other places and explain to them the atrocities of the NDA government in the state. He expressed concern over the increasing attacks by the TDP leaders in the state. He said that they were targeting the YSR Congress workers and killing them on the roads. He cited the example of the murder of Rashid in Vinukonda last week.

Next Pawan Kalyan’s Surprise Trip to Singapore: The Real Reason Revealed Previous What is the next film of Ranveer Singh?
else

TRENDING

image
Bigger Challenges for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Kanguva: A crucial one for Suriya
image
Bachchans buy 10 flats in Mumbai

Latest

image
Court reprimands Konda Surekha
image
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media
image
YSR Family Feud Intensifies
image
Bomb Threats Target Hotels and Airports : Security Alert Issued
image
Bigger Challenges for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Most Read

image
Court reprimands Konda Surekha
image
YS Sharmila Questions the Credibility of Sakshi Media
image
YSR Family Feud Intensifies

Related Articles

Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes Urfi Javed Festive Vibes Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep Alaya F In Diwali Vibes Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes Mahima Makwana in lay style Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash Ghee Benefits For Skin Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look Shilpa Shetty Green Look Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Fierce soul Sree Mukhi In All Greens’ TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing