Jagan meets party MPs, asks them to join Delhi protest

Former chief minister and YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met the party MPs at his Tadepalli camp office on Saturday. He told them to represent the state issues in the Parliament. He also told them to raise the issue of law and order in the state in the present session. He told them how the TDP government is targeting the YSR Congress activists in the state. Several YSR Congress activists were killed in the last 40 days of this government, he said.

He told them that he would sit in the day-long protest in Delhi on July 24. He wanted the party MPs to invite the leaders of various political parties to join the protest and give their support. He wanted the party MPs to meet all the leaders in Delhi and give them representations and invite them to join the protest.

He also told the MPs to be available in Delhi on July 24 when he meets President Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He told them to create impact on this meeting and ensure that the national attention is drawn to the happenings in Andhra Pradesh.

He also told them that he would raise the issue in the State Assembly also. He wanted the MPs and MLAs to meet the leaders of other parties and explain to them how the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh is targeting the YSR Congress activists in the last 40 days.

He also told the MPs to meet the national parties’ leaders in Delhi and explain how the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh is targeting the YSR Congress workers. He told them to meet the leaders in person and explain them.

He also told the MPs to meet journalists in Delhi and other places and explain to them the atrocities of the NDA government in the state. He expressed concern over the increasing attacks by the TDP leaders in the state. He said that they were targeting the YSR Congress workers and killing them on the roads. He cited the example of the murder of Rashid in Vinukonda last week.