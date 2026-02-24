x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Politics

Jagan Missed Crucial Opportunity in Laddu Controversy

Published on February 24, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Pradeep Ranganathan: Mad Rush and Remuneration Demand
image
Update on Rajinikanth’s Next Film
image
Dhurandhar Team’s Perfect Revenge Plan for Anupama Chopra
image
Jagan Missed Crucial Opportunity in Laddu Controversy
image
Another Crisis Moment for Mohan Babu University

Jagan Missed Crucial Opportunity in Laddu Controversy

The laddu controversy has become a serious political battle in Andhra Pradesh. The ruling coalition has placed its allegations on record in the Assembly. It has linked the alleged adulteration issue to the previous government led by Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Assembly debate was not just another discussion. It was an official forum where the government presented its case. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and coalition leaders used the platform to reinforce their narrative. Their version now forms part of legislative record.

jagan had already addressed the media and rejected the allegations. He presented documents and defended his administration. That helped his party cadre. But a press meet is not equal to a floor debate. The Assembly carries authority and visibility. It is where leaders confront charges directly.

Jagan’s absence allowed the ruling side to speak without facing him in the House. Even if he was not guaranteed speaking time, his presence would have signaled confidence. It would have shown that he was ready to defend his record in the strongest forum available.

Politics is about timing and optics. When an issue reaches the Assembly stage, presence matters. In this case, Jagan missed an opportunity to challenge the narrative head on.

The controversy will continue. But this debate was a key moment. And he was not there.

Next Dhurandhar Team’s Perfect Revenge Plan for Anupama Chopra Previous Another Crisis Moment for Mohan Babu University
else

TRENDING

image
Pradeep Ranganathan: Mad Rush and Remuneration Demand
image
Update on Rajinikanth’s Next Film
image
Dhurandhar Team’s Perfect Revenge Plan for Anupama Chopra

Latest

image
Pradeep Ranganathan: Mad Rush and Remuneration Demand
image
Update on Rajinikanth’s Next Film
image
Dhurandhar Team’s Perfect Revenge Plan for Anupama Chopra
image
Jagan Missed Crucial Opportunity in Laddu Controversy
image
Another Crisis Moment for Mohan Babu University

Most Read

image
Jagan Missed Crucial Opportunity in Laddu Controversy
image
Another Crisis Moment for Mohan Babu University
image
Court Refuses Transit Remand in Case Linked to Raghu Rama Krishna Raju Allegations

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit