Jagan pays homage to late YSR

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to his father Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy at YSR Ghat here on Saturday on the occasion of the former Chief Minister’s Jayanti. Besides placing a wreath on the Samadhi and garlanding the statue of YSR, the Chief Minister sat in silence at the ghat for a while and offered prayers as religious preachers recited holy verses.

Apart from his mother YS Vijayamma and wife YS Bharati Reddy, several party leaders including Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy and MP YS Avinash Reddy were also present.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister described Dr YSR Jayanti as a festival for the people.

“You always strived for improving the living standards of people and wished that children in every household pursue higher education and all people live in happiness and prosperity. The same earned you a permanent place in people’s hearts,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that the inspiration provided by his father has been hand- holding him in achieving his aspirations.