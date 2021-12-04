If one thought that the three-capital issue is done and dusted in AP and that Jagan will not touch the issue even with a bargepole, then think again!! Jagan has not completely abandoned the idea of three capitals, say those who are close to him and know how his mind works. They say that he is all set to bring back the three-capital bills after thorough legal scrutiny.

Highly placed sources say that Jagan has a master plan up his sleeves. He wants to build up a frenzy across the state for a three-capital move and wants to completely isolate the TDP. If sources are to be believed, Jagan is planning to get resolutions passed by every panchayat in the state. Similar resolutions would be passed in Mandal parishads and Zilla parishad.

By doing this, he is planning to portray Amaravati supporters as a minority group driven by real estate interests. With the kind of majority YSRCP enjoys, it would be quite easy to get all these resolutions passed. After that the bill will be whetted by legal luminaries to ensure that there are no legal loopholes. YSRCP insiders say that the bill is likely to be tabled by the end of 2022 to ensure that it becomes an election issue.

YS Jagan wants to stoke sub-regional passions and ensure that the TDP is wiped off on a sentimental issue in both North Andhra and Rayalaseema. Sources say that the process of passing of resolutions would begin from March 2022.