Jagan pleading with MLAs not to desert him, says Lokesh

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who earlier threatened his own party MLAs that he will be selective while fielding them in the next elections, is pleading with them not to desert the party, observed Nara Lokesh, TDP general secretary, on Tuesday.

Lokesh’s pada yatra ‘Yuva Galam’ entered the Anantapur Assembly segment on Tuesday from Rapthadu. Addressing a public meeting at Vijaynagar of Anantapur segment, Lokesh said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is almost now falling at the feet of his own party MLAs not to leave the party.

”There is a total change in Mr Jagan after the recent Legislative Council poll results. Earlier he said that he will be selective in fielding them in the coming elections but now he is literally begging them not to leave the party,” Lokesh commented.

Stating that the Council poll results are only a trailer, and the real film is much ahead, Lokesh said that not even a single section of people are happy with the State Government now. False and illegal cases are being foisted against everyone who raises his or her voice, he said.

This apart, the lower- and middle-class people too are unhappy with the spiralling prices. ”On the one hand Mr Jagan is giving Rs 10 to the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes but on the other he is taking away Rs 100 from each of them either in the shape of taxes or by increasing the prices of essentials,” Lokesh observed.

As Lokesh’s pada yatra entered the Anantapur Assembly segment, the TDP leaders and activists gave a warm welcome to him. He visited the Rural Development Trust office and garlanded the picture of Vincent Ferrer who founded the trust. Lokesh later recalled how the trust is serving the people.