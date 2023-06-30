Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, who promised to implement total prohibition in the State, has till now sold a whopping Rs one lakh crore worth of liquor till now, said former chief minister and TDP supremo, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday.

Welcoming the former general secretary of the Krishna district unit of the YSRCP, Subash Chandra Bose, a large scale of his followers and others into the TDP, Naidu said that in the coming elections only the State should win for the progress of the people.

”I whole heartedly welcome Subash Chandra Bose into the TDP as he is joining the party with the confidence that it is only this party that can work for the welfare of the people,” Chandrababu said.

The common man got deceived by voting a hard-core criminal as the Chief Minister of the State, Naidu felt. ”I am not bothered about myself but I always think about the State, the future of the people and their welfare,” the TDP supremo remarked.

Stating that had the Polavaram project been completed the State should have progressed well, Naidu said that he wanted to develop Amaravathi on the lines of Hyderabad. But Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, in the name of three capitals totally destroyed Amaravathi and even caused heavy damage to the port city of Visakhapatnam, he observed.

”I planned interlinking of the Krishna and the Godavari rivers to see to it that every acre gets irrigation facility and I prepared an action plan too. Now everyone knows how the State gets damaged if an inefficient person becomes the Chief Minister,” Naidu remarked.

Regretting that his five-year hard work has completely become a futile exercise, the former chief minister said that the Polavaram and Amaravathi are slowly being neglected. The only person who is benefitted in the past four years is Jagan Mohan Reddy, he stated.

Naidu said that all sections should come together to send home this incapable Chief in Minister and only then the State will move on progressive path. ”In the coming elections psycho should go and cycle should come back and only then the State will move forward,” the TDP supremo said.