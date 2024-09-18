Jagan puts an ultimatum to Balineni ?

Former Minister and ex-MLA from Ongole constituency, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has been sending feelers to the media and political circles for many months now about terminating his decade long association with the YSR Congress party due to resentment and indignation over ill-treatment. He is reportedly upset with the way the party high command has ignored him and also intentionally tried to tarnish his image by spreading rumours about his defection to Janasena before the elections.

As the speculations over Balineni’s exit grew bigger last week, YSRCP president YS Jagan held deliberations to pacify him and take back his decision. However, the meeting yielded no results. Later, leaders like Sathish Kumar Reddy of Kadapa and Vidadala Rajini of Guntur have reportedly met Balineni and held talks at his Hyderabad residence on Friday. They conveyed the message of the YSRC leadership to the former minister. But, there seems to be no change in Balineni’s plans.

As several attempts were made to appease the disgruntled former Minister and there is no positive response, Jagan has reportedly put an ultimatum to take further action. If Balineni doesn’t mend his ways and continues to trigger controversies with his comments on the party affairs, Jagan has decided to expel him from the party forthwith with no second thoughts.

Sources close to YSRCP revealed that Jagan will no longer make any attempts to mollify Balineni. Jagan has also conveyed to Balineni that the party won’t lose anything even if he wants to defect into others. With this decision, Balineni might chose his next step and announce his plans very soon.